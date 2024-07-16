Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Stantec worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Stantec by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth about $810,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Stock Down 0.2 %

STN opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $87.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

