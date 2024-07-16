Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,979 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Credicorp worth $26,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock opened at $168.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $9.4084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

