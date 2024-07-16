Swiss National Bank Has $28.17 Million Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,032 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $28,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.70.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

