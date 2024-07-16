Swiss National Bank Has $32.30 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $32,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $289,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,169,705.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $289,399.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,808 shares in the company, valued at $448,169,705.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,723. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.98. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

