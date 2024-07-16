Swiss National Bank Has $33.90 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in F5 were worth $33,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in F5 by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 25.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in F5 by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,885,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $178.79 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average is $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

