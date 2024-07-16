Swiss National Bank Has $34.38 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $34,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

