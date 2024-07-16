Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of ITT worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 68.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in ITT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 9,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

ITT Stock Up 1.7 %

ITT opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $140.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.77.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

