Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 642,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $32,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 118,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.