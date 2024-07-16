Swiss National Bank Purchases 36,134 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 189.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $31,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $822.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $683.83 and a 200-day moving average of $587.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $454.04 and a 52-week high of $831.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

