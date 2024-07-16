Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $24,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.