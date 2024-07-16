Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of TopBuild worth $27,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $438.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

