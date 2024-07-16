Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 638,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $33,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 36.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $57.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

