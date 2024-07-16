Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $34,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

