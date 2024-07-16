Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 820,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $31,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Open Text by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 517,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

