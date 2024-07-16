Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Roku worth $24,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after buying an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after buying an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.96. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

