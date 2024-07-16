Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Toast were worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toast by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Toast by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TOST opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. Baird R W downgraded Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

