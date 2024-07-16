Swiss National Bank Sells 14,700 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $32,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

