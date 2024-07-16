Swiss National Bank Sells 16,100 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $31,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $111.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.58.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

