Swiss National Bank Sells 21,200 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $33,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 741,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 731,869 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 619,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

