Swiss National Bank Sells 25,100 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $32,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,159,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,150,000 after acquiring an additional 289,882 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Incyte by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $1,703,109. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.