Swiss National Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BIO opened at $302.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.51 and a 200-day moving average of $307.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIO. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

