Swiss National Bank Sells 283,200 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,708,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 283,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $22,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after buying an additional 1,603,951 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 503,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,484,000 after buying an additional 463,035 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

