Swiss National Bank Sells 36,200 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $31,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 32,593 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 839,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

