Swiss National Bank Sells 41,900 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $23,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in FOX by 65.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 89.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 25.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 319,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

