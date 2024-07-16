Swiss National Bank Sells 43,300 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 959,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $35,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

