Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $29,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

