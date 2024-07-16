Swiss National Bank Sells 56,200 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,137,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $34,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

RPRX stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

