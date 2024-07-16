Swiss National Bank Sells 60,300 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 978,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $31,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

