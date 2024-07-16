Swiss National Bank Sells 6,100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $32,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 176.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $327.26 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total transaction of $851,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total transaction of $851,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $28,266,503 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.