Swiss National Bank Sells 6,300 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $31,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Teleflex by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $219.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.43.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

