Swiss National Bank Sells 99,300 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $22,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

NYSE:GFL opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

