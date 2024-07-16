Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $32,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

