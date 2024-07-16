Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $4,970,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 327,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

