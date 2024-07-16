Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Match Group worth $29,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Match Group by 17,295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,240 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,613,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Match Group by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,576 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,136,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,479,000 after purchasing an additional 956,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Match Group stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

