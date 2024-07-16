Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

