T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Shares of TMUS opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average is $166.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508,181 shares of company stock valued at $928,515,288 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

