Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 15,570 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,740.60. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00. Insiders have acquired 143,560 shares of company stock valued at $526,970 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

