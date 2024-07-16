Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TVE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

TSE:TVE opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 15,570 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,740.60. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,740.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 143,560 shares of company stock worth $526,970. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

