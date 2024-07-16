TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.19.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$53.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$55.28.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $299,917. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.