TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $28,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %

TEL opened at $156.18 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.