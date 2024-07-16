TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.39

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.39 and traded as high as $33.30. TechTarget shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 85,192 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTGT

TechTarget Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.01 million, a PE ratio of -131.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in TechTarget by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in TechTarget by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TechTarget by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.