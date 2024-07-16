Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Get Our Latest Report on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.