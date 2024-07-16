Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.08 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

