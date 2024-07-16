Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 8,204 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 41,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 23,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

