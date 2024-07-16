Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $240.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.49. 5,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,506. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.86 and a 200 day moving average of $223.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Teleflex by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

