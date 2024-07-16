Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $20.06 for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.97 per share.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $848.73 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $530.56 and a 1 year high of $896.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $831.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $756.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $3,404,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

