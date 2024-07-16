Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

