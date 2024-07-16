TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Trading Up 0.7%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 201,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 371,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

TerrAscend Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million. Analysts anticipate that TerrAscend Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

