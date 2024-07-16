TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Given a C$89.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$89.00 target price on TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of TSE:TVK opened at C$72.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.22. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of C$29.10 and a twelve month high of C$82.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total transaction of C$1,135,950.00. In related news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,060.25. Also, Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total value of C$1,135,950.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,300 shares of company stock worth $11,552,123. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

