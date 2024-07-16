Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $64.60 Average PT from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

