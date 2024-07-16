Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.